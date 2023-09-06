Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in bleuacacia were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLEU. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in bleuacacia by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,481,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 201,315 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLEU remained flat at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. bleuacacia ltd has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

bleuacacia ( NASDAQ:BLEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

