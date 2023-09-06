Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 1,114,092 Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 742.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,092 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth about $4,890,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $4,890,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $456,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,317,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of GHIX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.