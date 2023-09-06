Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 299,330 Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,330 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.59% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMCA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,604,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 195,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 116,666 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

Valuence Merger Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.