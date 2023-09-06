Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,853 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 4.26% of PowerUp Acquisition worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in PowerUp Acquisition by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,224,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 112,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,978,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in PowerUp Acquisition by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 339,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 502,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PWUP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,430. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

