PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PETQ. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

PetIQ Trading Down 4.8 %

PETQ opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $535.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $314.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.19 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PetIQ by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

