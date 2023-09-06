Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. 112,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,339. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

