Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.00 million-$232.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.51-0.59 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLAB

Photronics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.