PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAXS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 18,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 64,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

