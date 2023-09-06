PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $2,362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 56,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

