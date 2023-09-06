PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 2nd

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PZC stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

