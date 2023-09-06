PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on October 2nd

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PDI stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,718,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,181,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,306,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,486,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after buying an additional 190,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 45,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 460,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 249,759 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

