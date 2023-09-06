PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NRGX stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,161 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $380,947.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,914,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,294.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 865,927 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,708 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

