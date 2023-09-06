PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $8.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- The 3 Stocks To Play China’s Return To Travel
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.