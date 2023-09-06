PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

