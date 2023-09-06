PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

