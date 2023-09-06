PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PHK opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The 3 Stocks To Play China’s Return To Travel
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.