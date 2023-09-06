PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PFN stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

