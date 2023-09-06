PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance
Shares of PFN stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $8.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Under-Appreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.