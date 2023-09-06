PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

