PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
