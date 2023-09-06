PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 89,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

