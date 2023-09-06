PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.