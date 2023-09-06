PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PMX opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 101,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

