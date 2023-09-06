PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PMF opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $104,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

