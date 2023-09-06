PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PNI opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 367,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 168.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

