Polymath (POLY) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $121.22 million and approximately $31,434.93 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00245200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13076967 USD and is down -9.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $27,921.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.