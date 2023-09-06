Polymesh (POLYX) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Polymesh has a market cap of $54.60 million and $760,639.72 worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymesh’s total supply is 849,363,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 849,363,570.222099 with 723,535,582.788652 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.10471286 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $961,566.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

