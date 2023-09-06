Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) is Periscope Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) by 151.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,944,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171,827 shares during the quarter. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II makes up 0.9% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 5.41% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

XPDB stock remained flat at $10.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,907. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

