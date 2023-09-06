PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.55.

PSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE PSK opened at C$25.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$17.13 and a 12 month high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0096488 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

