Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.36. Presto Automation shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 24,200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Presto Automation

Presto Automation Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Presto Automation

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

In other Presto Automation news, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,968.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xavier Casanova sold 17,825 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $68,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,110.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,968.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,678 shares of company stock worth $1,642,831. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Presto Automation by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Presto Automation by 64.5% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presto Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.