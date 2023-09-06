Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.36. Presto Automation shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 24,200 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Presto Automation Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Presto Automation
In other Presto Automation news, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,968.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xavier Casanova sold 17,825 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $68,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,110.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,968.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,678 shares of company stock worth $1,642,831. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Presto Automation by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Presto Automation by 64.5% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Presto Automation Company Profile
Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.
