Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,593,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $1,233,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. 86,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,686. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.57%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

