Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,427. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

