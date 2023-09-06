Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFG opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.57%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

