Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.49 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.03 or 0.00015763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and $4.17 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00021077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017560 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,575.27 or 1.00112860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.05411652 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,963,900.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.