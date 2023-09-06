ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,132,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,541,999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $61,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 131,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SH opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

