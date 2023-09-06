ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $56.88

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.88, but opened at $54.65. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 1,637,818 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $982.54.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.