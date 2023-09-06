Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.30

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.30 and traded as high as $13.43. Provident Financial shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PROV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 17.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

