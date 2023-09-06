Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,242 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $63,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CME Group stock opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

