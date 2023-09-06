Prudential Financial Inc. Has $80.60 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $80,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $155.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.