Prudential PLC Acquires 300 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

