Prudential PLC Buys 5,239 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

