Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,239,000 after buying an additional 421,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 977.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 4,262,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.