Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Waters Trading Down 1.7 %

WAT opened at $276.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.49 and a 200 day moving average of $284.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

