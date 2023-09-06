Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,989,000 after buying an additional 105,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $864,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

IMO stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3789 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

