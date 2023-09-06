Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,514 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

