Prudential PLC Has $725,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Argus lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.