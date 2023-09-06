Prudential PLC Has $858,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $392.13 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

