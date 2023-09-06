Prudential PLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,610,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,128,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after acquiring an additional 212,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nasdaq by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after acquiring an additional 775,233 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

