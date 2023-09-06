Prudential PLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,339.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,512.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,373.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,134.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

