Prudential PLC Has $969,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $6,209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 376.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 95,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,867.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,112 shares of company stock worth $1,121,028 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

