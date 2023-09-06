Prudential PLC Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $216.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.38. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $147.64 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

