Prudential PLC Purchases 2,635 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $62,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $36,951,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,296 shares of company stock worth $6,210,755. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

