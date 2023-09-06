Prudential PLC Raises Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,034,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after buying an additional 893,639 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 701,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,141,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.19.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.47 and a 1 year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

