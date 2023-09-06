Prudential PLC Sells 2,578 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.1 %

IR stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.